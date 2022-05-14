2 students die, one injured in Munshiganj car accident
Munshiganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 May 2022 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2022 02:18 PM BdST
Two tenth-graders have died and one of their friends has been injured after a car the trio took for a drive fell into a ditch in Munshiganj’s Tongibari Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dighirpar-Aldibazar road in the upazila at 3:30 am, according to Tongibari Police Station chief Molla Soyeb Ali.
The dead have been identified as Saiful Islam Jisan and 'Fahim', both of whom were tenth graders at Munshiganj High School and were residents of the Charkewar area of Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.
Their injured friend, Jihad, who sat for the Secondary School Certificate examination last year, has been undergoing treatment at a Munshiganj hospital for treatment. His home is in the same area as his friends, police said.
“Jisan, driving a car belonging to his brother-in-law, picked up his two friends from the Munshirhat area. At one point, they were heading towards the Purabazar area. They drove onto a bridge under construction and fell into a deep ditch," the police station chief Molla said.
“Police on patrol duty took them to the hospital, where the doctors on duty declared Jisan and Fahim dead,” he added.
