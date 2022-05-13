Businessman shot dead in Khulna, wife injured
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2022 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2022 10:57 AM BdST
Assailants have shot and killed a businessman blocking his way when he was heading home to Fultola Upazila in Khulna with his wife on a motorcycle.
The man’s wife, injured in the incident, has been admitted to the hospital.
The businessman, Khandaker Rakibul Islam, 32, was a native of Alka village in Fultola. He ran a wood business shop and held the post of sports secretary in the Fultola Bazar Banik Kalyan Society.
Some assailants attacked Rakibul and his wife Piyari Begum around 9 pm on Thursday as they were going back home to Khulna after a visit to Abhoynagar Upazila in Jashore.
Rakibul visited the neighbourhood of Dattagati in Abhoynagar with his newly wedded wife on Thursday evening, said Iliyas Talukdar, chief of Fultola Police Station.
Piyari, 27, who was a pillion passenger on her husband’s motorcycle, suffered gunshots to her hand and back as she tried to save him from a hail of bullets by the assailants, according to the police.
Locals took Rakibul to Fultola Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty pronounced him dead. Piyari has been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital. Rakibul’s body will be sent to Khulna Medical College for autopsy on Friday.
