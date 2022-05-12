Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2022 01:11 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2022 01:11 AM BdST
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh or CAAB has suspended the principal engineer of Biman Bangladesh Airlines and four others over the collision between two planes in a hangar of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
CAAB said in a statement on Wednesday it took the decision following recommendations by a committee to investigate the incident.
Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said the investigation was ongoing and the suspended officials may face more action once the investigation ends.
The five officials are Principal Engineer Mohammad Badrul Islam, engineers Mainul Islam, Syed Bahaul Islam, Selim Hossain Khan and Ground Support Equipment Operator Md Hafizur Rahman.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inspected the aircraft at the airport after the incident on Apr 10 and ordered an investigation to check whether it was an act of sabotage or an accident.
The aircraft - a Boeing 777 and a 737 – were damaged in the incident and grounded for five days pending repair.
Officials said the Boeing 777 was undergoing maintenance at the hangar and the Boeing 737 hit it when the latter was being taken inside.
- Padma bridge to open to traffic in June: Quader
- 5 suspended over collision of planes in airport hangar
- Ctg store fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil
- Children need to play outside: PM
- Hajj deals announced, cheapest costs Tk 456,530
- Samrat gets bail in illegal wealth case
- UN hasn’t started aid work in Bhasan Char: state minister
- 92,000L of soybean oil seized in Rajshahi
- Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar
- Padma bridge to open to traffic by June-end: Quader
- Store owner fined Tk 50,000 for hoarding cooking oil in Chattogram
- Lack of physical activities affecting wellbeing of city kids, says Hasina
- Bangladesh announces Hajj packages, government's deals start at Tk 462,150
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat secures bail in illegal wealth case, cleared for release from jail
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- 132,000 litres of hoarded soybean oil found in Rajshahi, Kushtia
- Bangladesh announces three Hajj travel packages, cheapest deal to cost Tk 456,530
- Bangladesh Bank further toughens luxury product import rules
- Padma bridge to open to traffic by June-end: Quader
- Bangladesh curbs ‘unnecessary’ foreign tours of government officials
- Al Jazeera says reporter killed by Israeli army gunfire in West Bank
- Sri Lanka troops ordered to shoot at any persons damaging public property
- Ex-Jubo League leader Samrat remains in hospital after release from jail custody
- Sri Lanka whisks former PM to naval base as troops patrol streets