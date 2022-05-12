Biman principal engineer among 5 suspended over collision of planes in Dhaka airport hangar

CAAB said in a statement on Wednesday it took the decision following recommendations by a committee to investigate the incident.

Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker said the investigation was ongoing and the suspended officials may face more action once the investigation ends.

The five officials are Principal Engineer Mohammad Badrul Islam, engineers Mainul Islam, Syed Bahaul Islam, Selim Hossain Khan and Ground Support Equipment Operator Md Hafizur Rahman.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali inspected the aircraft at the airport after the incident on Apr 10 and ordered an investigation to check whether it was an act of sabotage or an accident.

The aircraft - a Boeing 777 and a 737 – were damaged in the incident and grounded for five days pending repair.

Officials said the Boeing 777 was undergoing maintenance at the hangar and the Boeing 737 hit it when the latter was being taken inside.