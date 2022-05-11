Lack of physical activities affecting wellbeing of city kids, says Hasina

The prime minister called on parents to ensure that children engage in physical activities during the National Sports Awards ceremony on Wednesday.

"Even if it's for a short time, you [parents] should take the initiative so that children can play and get their arms and legs pumping. And, it is essential to have playgrounds in every area.”

Hasina joined the ceremony, which recognised sporting achievements from 2013-2021, via video conferencing from Ganabhaban.

Commenting on the modern lifestyle, she said, "Nowadays, all our children live in flats and, as a result, they are becoming like farmed chickens."

"They are immersed in mobile phones, laptops and iPads all the time. It's not good for their wellbeing, either mental or physical."

However, the prime minister rued the lack of open spaces in Dhaka, describing it as "a most unfortunate" issue.

"We have already taken some initiatives. Wherever we find open spaces, we are turning them into playgrounds."

"I would say that if every parent is a little conscious and takes their son or daughter out to play, the children will get a chance to develop both physically and mentally through sports and other activities. The boys and girls of Bangladesh won't go astray then.'"

She also urged the authorities to expedite the construction of playing fields across the country. "We have always attached great importance to sports and we are already building stadiums at the international standard."

"At the same time, our plan is to have grounds in every upazila across the country. They won't be very big, so I call them 'mini stadiums'."