Family of four injured in Narayanganj house fire
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 03:26 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 03:26 PM BdST
Four members of a family, including a teenager and a child, have been injured in a fire that broke out at Fatullah in Narayanganj Sadar Upazila.
The fire started at 5 am on Tuesday, according to Fatullah Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Station Officer Md Alam Hossain.
The victims have been identified as Anwar Hossain, 40, Rojina Begum, 38, and their sons Rohan, 9, and Roman, 17. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
As much as 17 percent of Anwar and his son Roman’s body sustained burn injuries, while Rojina and Rohan sustained burns on 35 percent of their bodies, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Abul Khan of DMCH police outpost.
The fire started due to a gas leak in a nearby apartment and the flames spread through the family’s house. Anwar and his family were sleeping when they realised their house was on fire, said ASI Khan.
The family also lost some of their property in the fire, which died out before the fire service had arrived, the officer added.
