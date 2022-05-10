Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 04:27 PM BdST
Cyclone Asani is expected to gradually weaken and recurve northwestwards in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, according to meteorologists.
The storm, packing gale-force winds of up to 105 kmh, is currently moving at a speed of 10 kmh and is on track to reach the Indian coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around midnight on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
Heavy rains are lashing the coastal areas under the influence of the weather system but the cyclone may not make landfall in the next 24 hours as it continues to lose steam, according to the IMD.
All flights in and out of the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled, with teams of emergency workers on standby for rescue and relief operations, the Times of India reports.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued the distant warning signal No. 2 for maritime ports in Bangladesh on Tuesday.
The cyclone was centred about 1,205 km southwest of the Chattogram port, 1,170 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port and 1,055 km southwest of the Mongla port at 12 pm, according to a special weather bulletin.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea as the conditions are expected to be very rough.
Heavy rains accompanied by intense lightning flashes and gusts of winds are likely to occur in the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the Met Office.
Most parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Mymensingh are also expected to experience light to moderate rains.
- Family of 4 burnt in Narayanganj house fire
- Bangladesh looks to double trade with US
- EVM: EC tries to build public trust
- Jet landing delayed in Cox’s Bazar
- BCL leader held over posing with gun on Facebook
- 3 Jatrabari stores fined for hoarding cooking oil
- Bangladesh part of INTERPOL drive against human trafficking
- 15,000 litres of cooking oil seized in Ctg
- Family of four injured in Narayanganj house fire
- Hasina expresses hope to double Bangladesh's trade with US
- As Bangladesh looks to parliamentary polls, EC tries to build public trust in machine
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- RAB arrest BCL leader who posted photos holding a gun on Facebook
- Three stores in Jatrabari fined Tk 150,000 for hoarding cooking oil
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- LDP leader Redwan Ahmed lands in jail after shooting at workers of AL fronts
- Sri Lanka PM resigns, curfew imposed after violent clashes
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- RAB arrest BCL leader who posted photos holding a gun on Facebook
- Marcos, son of strongman, triumphs in Philippines presidential election
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka