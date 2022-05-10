Cyclone Asani loses intensity as it nears Indian coast

The storm, packing gale-force winds of up to 105 kmh, is currently moving at a speed of 10 kmh and is on track to reach the Indian coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha around midnight on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

Heavy rains are lashing the coastal areas under the influence of the weather system but the cyclone may not make landfall in the next 24 hours as it continues to lose steam, according to the IMD.

All flights in and out of the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh were cancelled, with teams of emergency workers on standby for rescue and relief operations, the Times of India reports.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued the distant warning signal No. 2 for maritime ports in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The cyclone was centred about 1,205 km southwest of the Chattogram port, 1,170 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port and 1,055 km southwest of the Mongla port at 12 pm, according to a special weather bulletin.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea as the conditions are expected to be very rough.

Heavy rains accompanied by intense lightning flashes and gusts of winds are likely to occur in the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, according to the Met Office.

Most parts of Dhaka, Rajshahi and Mymensingh are also expected to experience light to moderate rains.