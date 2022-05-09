Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 May 2022 02:54 AM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 02:54 AM BdST
Police in Dhaka have arrested a man on charges of instigating the husband of a friend to die by suicide.
The victim, Sheikh Soheb Sazzad, 44, is a Bangladeshi-American. Police recovered his body hanging by the neck from a ceiling fan of a house in Dhaka’s Banani DOHS on Apr 30. The owner of the house is Sazzad’s father-in-law Shakhawat Hossain.
Sazzad’s brother Sheikh Sohel Sayad Ahmed later started a case against Sazzad’s wife Sabrina Sharmin, 30, and her friend Quazi Fahad, 27, at Cantonment Police Station.
Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of the police station, said on Sunday they arrested Fahad on Saturday and sought five days to grill him in custody. A court granted police one day to quiz him at the jail gates.
Police are also searching for Sabrina and waiting for the post-mortem examination report to confirm the cause of Sazzad’s death, said Iftekhairul Islam, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Since their marriage in 2017, Sazzad and Sabrina had been living in the US, until Sabrina returned to Bangladesh in May 2018 and started staying alone in a flat owned by Sazzad’s family in Wari.
Sazzad’s brother Sohel said in the case that Sabrina befriended Fahad, a neighbour, at that time. Sohel also claimed Sazzad had quarrelled with Sabrina in phone calls over her friendship with Fahad.
Upon his return in mid-March, Sazzad started living in his in-laws’ home. According to the charges Sabrina later took away Sazzad’s phone and passport, and refused to return those. Sabrina left home on Apr 15 amid tension in her relationship with Sazzad.
Under mental pressure, Sazzad took his own life, Sohel alleged.
Sohel told bdnews24.com that Sazzad had been in the US for a decade. He was working at Amazon.com. Sabrina went to the US for study. It was both Sazzad and Sabrina’s second marriage.
