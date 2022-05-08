Chattogram businessman beaten to death for 'not paying extortion money'

The victim, 45-year-old Md Farid, ran a motor business at Pahartali Railway Colony. He was severely beaten near the Jamme Mosque in the vicinity of Pahartali Railway Station on Saturday.

He died while undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital, said Assistant Police Commissioner Arif Hossain.

Farid owned a carwash in Railway Colony and some locals demanded money from him in extortion, the police official said.

“Farid never paid them and threatened to file a case against them. That’s why some 8 to 10 people pounced on him at 11:15 pm on Saturday, injuring him severely with an iron rod. He later died in hospital.”

Police have identified some suspects in the killing and are working to identify others, said Farid.