Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay

Bangladesh Meteorological Department asked the maritime ports to hoist distant cautionary signal No. 1 as the system moved slightly northwestwards and was situated around 1,400 kilometres from the ports on Saturday noon.

All fishing boats and trawlers have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.

The system is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction, said meteorologist Md Shahinul Islam.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 44 kms of the depression centre is about 40 kph rising to 50 kph in gusts. The sea will remain moderate near the depression centre.

If the system develops into a storm, it will be called Cyclone Asani, a name given by Sri Lanka.

The storm is likely to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneshwar between May 10-11, the Hindustan Times reported, citing officials of the Indian Meteorological Department.

Bangladesh’s disaster management ministry assessed the administration’s preparedness for the cyclone.

After a meeting on Thursday, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman said they would hold another meeting to carry out the instructions to the field-level officials following the warning or distant warning issued over the possible cyclone.

Storm shelters will be prepared if the low pressure is formed.

In Sunday’s forecast, the Meteorological Department said rains or thundershowers accompanied by intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind are likely to occur in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka and Chattogram.