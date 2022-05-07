Police believe 22-year-old Joypurhat woman may have been raped, then murdered

Panchbibi Police Station chief Polash Chandra Deb said the 22-year-old woman may have been raped and subsequently murdered by a yet to be identified perpetrator.

The body was recovered from Majhina village in Panchbibi Upazila on Saturday afternoon. The woman was a resident of the village.

A preliminary investigation revealed ligature marks on the woman’s neck, which led police to believe that she was choked to death with her scarf after being raped, said OC Polash Chandra.

According to the victim’s brother, the woman, a first-year honours student, was alone at her house on Friday night as her brother and sister-in-law had gone out.

Neighbours reported her missing the following morning and police found the body a few hours later.

The body has been sent to the Joypurhat General Hospital for autopsy.