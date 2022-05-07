Police believe 22-year-old Joypurhat woman may have been raped, then murdered
Joypurhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2022 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2022 04:01 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a woman in Joypurhat, who had reportedly been missing since Friday.
Panchbibi Police Station chief Polash Chandra Deb said the 22-year-old woman may have been raped and subsequently murdered by a yet to be identified perpetrator.
A preliminary investigation revealed ligature marks on the woman’s neck, which led police to believe that she was choked to death with her scarf after being raped, said OC Polash Chandra.
Neighbours reported her missing the following morning and police found the body a few hours later.
The body has been sent to the Joypurhat General Hospital for autopsy.
More stories
Recent Stories
- 10 km-long tailback causes suffering for Dhaka-bound passengers at Daulatdia
- WHO says Bangladesh’s COVID toll is five times higher than official data. The health minister disagrees
- 6 dead, 20 injured as two buses collide in Natore
- Gloomy Eid-ul-Fitr holiday for hundreds injured in road crashes
- Gunman shoots Bangladeshi businessman dead in Manila
- Woman, husband forced 40 Bangladeshi women into prostitution in Dubai: RAB
Opinion
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Putin to send 'doomsday' warning to West at Russia's WW2 victory parade
- Gunman shoots Bangladeshi businessman dead in Manila
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Sarwoer Alam, ex-RAB magistrate, is reprimanded for Facebook post
- Bangladesh ranks 5th on global COVID recovery index, leading the way in South Asia
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Woman, husband forced 40 Bangladeshi women into prostitution in Dubai: RAB
- 7 dead, 25 injured as two buses collide in Natore