Human hauler collides with truck in Dhaka, 1 dead
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2022 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 07 May 2022 06:04 PM BdST
A man was killed and several others injured when a human hauler, locally known as a Leguna, collided head-on with a truck on the embankment road at Dhaka’s Rayerbazar on Saturday.
Confirming the incident, Mohammadpur Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Liton Majumder said the injured were taken to the nearby ZH Sikder Medical College Hospital.
Of the injured, some are in critical condition, the police official said
Quoting witnesses, the sub-inspector said the truck carrying bricks rammed the human hauler, coming from the opposite direction around 9:30 am.
The identity of the dead man is yet to be confirmed.
