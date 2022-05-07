Human hauler collides with truck in Dhaka, 1 dead

Confirming the incident, Mohammadpur Police Station’s Sub-Inspector Liton Majumder said the injured were taken to the nearby ZH Sikder Medical College Hospital.

Of the injured, some are in critical condition, the police official said

Quoting witnesses, the sub-inspector said the truck carrying bricks rammed the human hauler, coming from the opposite direction around 9:30 am.

The identity of the dead man is yet to be confirmed.