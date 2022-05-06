Gunman shoots Bangladeshi businessman dead in Manila

Police have arrested a man in this connection, reports Manila Bulletin.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 60, who had been living in the archipelago for over two decades and owned a bespoke clothing store named DMD Boutique in Pasay City, a residential district within the Greater Manila city.

He was president of the Bangladesh Garment Traders Association in the Philippines and had been involved in the clothing business for the last 26 years, according to his younger brother Abul Hossain.

Philippines' largest English-language broadsheet newspaper by circulation said Anwar was shot in the head and he succumbed to his injuries at the Adventist Medical Centre on Thursday evening.

Quoting police, Manila Bulletin reported that the arrested man was identified as Salik Ditual, 24, also a resident of Pasay City.

In a preliminary interrogation, the suspected gunman-for-hire admitted that a certain Rajav paid him 100,000 Filipino pesos to kill Anwar.

Manila Bulletin says police are conducting investigations to identify Rajav.

Abul suspects that Anwar might have been killed over racketeering as he heard several times from his brother that Anwar acts as an arbitrator to resolve disputes between local businesses and criminal gangs.

Efforts are under way to bring Anwar's body back to Bangladesh as soon as possible, Abul said.