Dhaka College student remanded over killing of deliveryman during New Market clashes
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 09:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 09:28 PM BdST
A court has granted police three days to grill in custody a Dhaka College student over the killing of a deliveryman during clashes between students and store workers in the New Market area.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mosharraf Hossain passed the remand order on Friday after Detective Branch Inspector Md Tariqul Alam Jewel, the investigation officer of the case, produced suspect Mahmudul Hasan Siam in the court.
Asking for a seven-day remand, Mosharraf said CCTV footage confirmed that Siam, 21, a third-year undergraduate student, delivered the fatal blow to deliveryman Nahid Mia’s head with an iron rod on Apr 19. Siam took part in the clashes wearing a helmet.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion apprehended Siam in Shariatpur on Wednesday. Five other Dhaka College students, affiliated with Bangladesh Chhatra League, were earlier arrested in connection with the same case.
They are- Abdul Qaiyum of the accounting department, Polash and Irfan of the social science department, Faisal of Bangla department, and Junaid of Islamic history department. They were identified with single names. Police grilled them for two days.
Two former employees of Welcome Fast Food at New Market – Mehedi Hasan Bappi, 21, and Moazzam Hossain Sajeeb, 23, were also placed on a three-day remand each by the same court on Friday in a case filed over assaulting policemen during the clashes. They were arrested in Cox’s Bazar.
Investigation officer Halder Arpit Thakur, an inspector of New Market Police Station, sought seven days to grill them. Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market unit, was arrested in connection with the same case.
Employees of Welcome Fast Food and Capital Fast Food in New Market brawled on Apr 18 evening that escalated to violent skirmishes the following day, leaving two men – deliveryman Nahid Mia and store worker Md Morsalin -- dead and scores injured. Five cases, including two over the murders, were filed by the families of the victims and police.
