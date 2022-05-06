Bangladesh ranks 5th on global COVID recovery index, leading the way in South Asia

It is the best-performing country in South Asia with a score of 80 points, according to the latest edition of the rankings published on Thursday.

The index, which is updated at the end of each month, assesses countries and regions on infection management, vaccine rollouts and social mobility.

Bangladesh placed 13th on the index at the end of March.

Nepal is the second-highest ranked country in South Asia and remains in 6th place globally with a rating of 79 points.

Pakistan takes third place in the region, standing at 23rd position in the global ranking followed by crisis-riddled Sri Lanka in the 31st spot. Meanwhile, India is ranked joint 70th with Haiti, scoring 62.5 points.

Qatar and the UAE shared the top spot, with ratings of 87.

In Bangladesh, COVID-19 infections have been on a downward spiral in recent months. The government reported 19 new cases on Friday, taking the overall tally of infections to 1,952,766. But no new death from the disease was registered as the toll remained unchanged at 29,127.

Meanwhile, as much as 75.46 percent of the population have been administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 68.19 percent received the second shot, according to government data.