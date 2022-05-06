Bangladesh arrests man for beating his mother up over land ownership on Eid day

The man, Rajib Ali Don, is a senior officer at National Bank in Nilphamari’s Syedpur.



His mother, a retired teacher in her mid-70s, has been admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.



Rajib, who lives with his mother at their home in Dinajpur town’s Barabandar, has long been pressuring her to transfer the ownership of the house and the land to him, the woman told reporters on Thursday.



He raised the demand again around 9pm on Tuesday and at one point beat her up with her walking stick, she said.



Her both hands were broken in the assault as Rajib hit all over her body.



“The pain was so excruciating that I told my son, ‘I am your mother. Please stop beating me up son. I would die!’” she said.



“But he didn’t stop. He locked me up in a room overnight after the beating.”



Her elder daughter said they did not know about the incident and were informed by the son of their late elder brother on Wednesday morning. They later called 999 national helpline and rescued the mother with the help of police.



“He [Rajib] hit Ma from the top to bottom of her body in the bloody assault.”



The victim’s younger daughter said Rajib had earlier forced their mother to transfer the ownership of 3 decimal of land and resorted to torturing her for the remaining 16 decimal.



The younger daughter said Rajib also beat their mother up on the 15th of Ramadan. The mother forgave him after he apologised in presence of police at that time.



The two sisters demanded exemplary punishment for Rajib.





Mozaffar Hossain, chief of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station, said Rajib was arrested after one of the sisters started a case against him and his wife Khaleda Begum on Wednesday night. Rajib was later sent to jail through court.