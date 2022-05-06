Another 14 die in Bangladesh road crashes amid Eid festivities

The accidents occurred in Noakhali, Narayanganj, Panchagarh, Joypurhat, Gopalganj, Cumilla, Khulna, Pabna, Mymensingh and Chandpur on Thursday, local police officers said. 4



In Narayanganj, Panchagarh, Pabna and Mymensingh, six young men died after their motorcycles collided with other vehicles or roadside objects. The assistant of a truck driver also died in one of these accidents.



Two passengers of an autorickshaw died and four others were injured in Noakhali Sadar Upazila when a truck crushed the small vehicle.



Another person died after an autorickshaw hit a tree in Joypurhat.



A microbus hit a bicycle rider from behind and killed him in Gopalganj.



A Petrobangla official died in Cumilla after a pickup fell into a ditch.



An 8-month-old baby and toddler aged 3 years died in road crashes in Khulna and Chandpur.