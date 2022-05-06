Another 14 die in Bangladesh road crashes amid Eid festivities
District Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2022 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 06 May 2022 04:24 AM BdST
A day after 17 people died in separate road crashes, at least 14 other people have lost their lives in similar accidents in 10 districts with the Eid-ul-Fitr festivities still in the air of Bangladesh.
The accidents occurred in Noakhali, Narayanganj, Panchagarh, Joypurhat,
Gopalganj, Cumilla, Khulna, Pabna, Mymensingh and Chandpur on Thursday, local
police officers said. 4
In Narayanganj, Panchagarh, Pabna and Mymensingh, six young men died after their motorcycles collided with other vehicles or roadside objects. The assistant of a truck driver also died in one of these accidents.
Two passengers of an autorickshaw died and four others were injured in Noakhali Sadar Upazila when a truck crushed the small vehicle.
Another person died after an autorickshaw hit a tree in Joypurhat.
A microbus hit a bicycle rider from behind and killed him in Gopalganj.
A Petrobangla official died in Cumilla after a pickup fell into a ditch.
An 8-month-old baby and toddler aged 3 years died in road crashes in Khulna and Chandpur.
