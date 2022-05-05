RAB arrests three more suspects in New Market mayhem

They were arrested in Shariatpur and Cox's Bazar, the elite police unit said on Thursday. But the RAB did not reveal the identity of the suspects.

However, one of them had been apprehended in connection with the killing of deliveryman Nahid Mia during the mayhem, according to ANM Imran Khan, assistant director of the RAB's media wing.

It comes a week after detectives arrested five Dhaka College students with suspected links to the murder of Nahid, who was fatally beaten and stabbed during the violence.

Further details will be disclosed at a briefing at 11:30 am, the RAB said.

On Apr 18, an argument between two food stores in New Market escalated when Chhatra League activists were called in by one side. The Chhatra League activists were beaten, went back to Dhaka College for reinforcements and attacked New Market around midnight.

Clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market shop owners and workers continued throughout the following day, injuring over 50 people.

Nahid, a deliveryman for an Elephant Road computer accessories store, was attacked and injured amid the violence. A store worker named Morsalin was wounded on the head by a thrown brickbat. The two later died in hospital.

The families of the victims later filed murder cases over their deaths while police started two other cases over the clashes and use of explosives. The Detective Branch is investigating the murder cases, while police are investigating the others.

In total, more than 1,500 people have been accused in the four cases.

Mokbul Hossain, a former president of the BNP’s New Market Unit, was also arrested in connection with the clashes. He and 23 other BNP men face charges of inciting violence, rioting, arson and obstructing police.