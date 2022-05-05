College student among two killed in Dhaka road accidents
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2022 10:10 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 10:11 AM BdST
Two people have been killed in separate road accidents in the Jatrabari and Mirpur areas of the capital.
After the incidents on Wednesday, the victims, identified as Md Shihab, 21, and Abu Siddique, 53, were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared them dead.
Shihab was riding his motorcycle on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Jatrabari when he got into an accident, according to ASI Abdul Khan of DMCH's police outpost.
After completing his HSC from Government Tularam College, Shihab was preparing to start university. The eldest of two brothers and sister, Shihab lived in Narayanganj's Khanpur area.
Abu Siddique, who was killed in the Darussalam area of Mirpur, worked as a cook at a local madrasa. He was a native of Bandarban.
Siddique was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in front of the Darussalam Tower at night, according to his son's friend Rashed Zaman. He was initially rushed to Suhrawardy Hospital before being transferred to DMCH.
ASI Khan said Shihab's body has been handed over to his family without an autopsy. Siddique's body is in the hospital's morgue.
- RAB arrests three more suspects in New Market mayhem
- College student among two killed in Dhaka road accidents
- 17 die in road crashes a day after Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh uses tugboats to salvage sinking foreign ship
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are downscaled, even upended by gas outage
- Police detain 450 Rohingya visitors from refugee camps on Cox’s Bazar beach
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Emotional Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp slapped her when she laughed at tattoo
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight