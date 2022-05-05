College student among two killed in Dhaka road accidents

After the incidents on Wednesday, the victims, identified as Md Shihab, 21, and Abu Siddique, 53, were taken to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared them dead.

Shihab was riding his motorcycle on the Mayor Mohammad Hanif Flyover in Jatrabari when he got into an accident, according to ASI Abdul Khan of DMCH's police outpost.

After completing his HSC from Government Tularam College, Shihab was preparing to start university. The eldest of two brothers and sister, Shihab lived in Narayanganj's Khanpur area.

Abu Siddique, who was killed in the Darussalam area of Mirpur, worked as a cook at a local madrasa. He was a native of Bandarban.

Siddique was seriously injured after being hit by a motorcycle in front of the Darussalam Tower at night, according to his son's friend Rashed Zaman. He was initially rushed to Suhrawardy Hospital before being transferred to DMCH.

ASI Khan said Shihab's body has been handed over to his family without an autopsy. Siddique's body is in the hospital's morgue.