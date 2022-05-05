17 die in road crashes a day after Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh
District Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 May 2022 03:28 AM BdST Updated: 05 May 2022 03:28 AM BdST
At least 17 people have died and a dozen others have been injured in separate road accidents a day after Eid-ul-Fitr.
The accidents occurred in seven districts on Wednesday, police said. Five of
the victims died in Rangpur, three each in Panchagarh and Madaripur, two each
in Kushtia and Jhenaidah and one each in Cox’s Bazar and Pabna. Six of them
were on motorcycles.
In Rangpur’s Gangachara, five people died in a head-on collision between a microbus and an autorickshaw. Three others were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital with injuries from the accident.
A bus crushed a battery-run rickshaw van, killing three people, at Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur.
Three young men on a motorcycle died after it hit a roadside tree in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila.
Two other young men on a motorcycle died after it hit a utility pole in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur Upazila.
Two brothers died after an autorickshaw collided head-on with a pickup in Kushtia’s Khoksa.
In Pabna’s Sujanagar, an 11-year-old boy died after a microbus hit a motorcycle. Police said the boy was with his two brothers on the motorcycle. The brothers were admitted to a hospital with injuries.
A female tourist died in Cox’s Bazar after a bus fell into a ditch. At least five others were injured in the accident on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway.
- Eid festivities upended by gas outage
- Daily count: 10 virus cases, no deaths
- Dhaka roads deserted after Eid
- 10 Rohingya men detained in Cox’s Bazar
- 3 girls get on wrong bus, end up in Chattogram
- Bangladesh falls further on Press Freedom Index
- 2 die in Faridpur Eid day violence
- Lightning strikes kill 5 on Eid day
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are downscaled, even upended by gas outage
- Police detain 450 Rohingya visitors from refugee camps on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Former Chhatra League leader stabbed to death in Kishoreganj
- Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases, no deaths
- Bus operators desperate for passengers on empty Dhaka streets after Eid
- Police detain 10 Rohingya men with firearm in Cox’s Bazar
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Three more people, two firms used Bangladeshi addresses: new Pandora Papers data
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- 3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight