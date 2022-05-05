17 die in road crashes a day after Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh

The accidents occurred in seven districts on Wednesday, police said. Five of the victims died in Rangpur, three each in Panchagarh and Madaripur, two each in Kushtia and Jhenaidah and one each in Cox’s Bazar and Pabna. Six of them were on motorcycles.



In Rangpur’s Gangachara, five people died in a head-on collision between a microbus and an autorickshaw. Three others were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital with injuries from the accident.



A bus crushed a battery-run rickshaw van, killing three people, at Rajoir Upazila in Madaripur.



Three young men on a motorcycle died after it hit a roadside tree in Panchagarh Sadar Upazila.



Two other young men on a motorcycle died after it hit a utility pole in Jhenaidah’s Moheshpur Upazila.



Two brothers died after an autorickshaw collided head-on with a pickup in Kushtia’s Khoksa.



In Pabna’s Sujanagar, an 11-year-old boy died after a microbus hit a motorcycle. Police said the boy was with his two brothers on the motorcycle. The brothers were admitted to a hospital with injuries.



A female tourist died in Cox’s Bazar after a bus fell into a ditch. At least five others were injured in the accident on the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar Highway.