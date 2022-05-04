3 Lakshmipur girls boarded the wrong bus after an Eid visit. They ended up in Chattogram

The girls were found on Tuesday evening and returned to their families later that night, said Zahir Hossain, chief of Akbar Shah Police Station.

The three are cousins and live in Purba Chorkola Kupa Village in Ramgati Thana.

“They had gone to their aunt’s house for an Eid visit,” OC Zahir said. “They were trying to get back to Ramgati but ended up boarding a bus bound for Chattogram by mistake.”

“They had Tk 400 with them. The bus reached the AK Khan intersection that evening. They got off and were crying.”

Locals informed police, who brought them back to the station and contacted their families. The families then came from Ramgati and picked the girls up.