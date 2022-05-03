Man opens fire at Eid congregation in Cumilla, one injured

The incident took place at the Eidgah grounds in Golabari, a rural community right beside the Indian frontier, under Panchthubi Union in the district's Sadar Upazila.

The injured, Mostak Ahmed, also a Golabari resident, is currently being treated at Cumilla Medical College Hospital, confirms Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Muhammad Sahidur Rahman.

Polash Bishwas, a resident physician of the Emergency Department of the hospital, said: “We were able to surgically remove the bullet from the wound. The victim [Mostak] has lost a lot of blood.”

The OC, citing witnesses, said the gunman - Rubel Bhuiyan - shot Mostak at the Golabari Eidgah grounds around 8 am in front of hundreds of people who came to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

The two were having an argument before the shot rang out, the OC said.

When he opened fire, panic broke out at the congregation grounds as worshippers attempted to flee.

Rubel is a suspect in multiple other criminal cases and managed to flee the scene before the arrival of police, OC Sahidur said.

Sahidur said a manhunt is on for Rubel.

The Eid prayer service eventually started eventually at 10 am, an hour behind schedule, after Mostak was transferred to a nearby medical facility for treatment,

Hasan Rafi Razu, chairman of the Panchthubi Union, said the situation had calmed for the moment and demanded Rubel’s arrest as quickly as possible for violating the sanctity of the Eid prayers.

Monir Hossain, the injured Mostak’s younger brother, alleged that Rubel, who was recently spotted carrying firearms in Cumilla city’s Chawkbazar area, had assaulted him last week.