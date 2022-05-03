Lightning strikes kill five in three districts on Eid-ul-Fitr day

Three others were injured in the same incident on Tuesday.

In Tangail, Kalihati Police Station chief Azizur Rahman said around 8am, two minors identified with single names Arif, 14, and Faisal, 13- and one Md Mostofa, 28, were killed on the spot when they had been hit by a bolt of lightning while taking a bath at the Dhaleswari River before Eid congregation.

Two other minors, also identified with single names as Zahid and Rakib, who were accompanying the trio, sustained burn injuries in the incident.

In Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura, a 35-year-old man was killed when a lightning strike hit him after the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.

The deceased Roni Miah was a resident of the Durgapur area under the Upazila.

Witnesses said Roni, who was visiting his late father’s grave after the Eid prayers, had been rushed to the Akhaura Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

However, Dr Shyamol Roy, a physician at the medical facility, said Roni had succumbed to his injuries by the time he was brought to the hospital.

In Meherpur’s Sadar Upazila, a man was killed and another injured when lightning hit the duo on their way to the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation in the morning.

Akram Ali, a resident of the Upazila’s Monoharpur village, died on the spot, while Saiful Islam, a fellow resident of the same village, was taken to Kushtia General Hospital in critical condition, confirmed Sadar Police Station chief Shah Dara.