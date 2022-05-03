Hasina sends Eid greetings to freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2022 01:26 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 01:26 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has conveyed her greetings to Bangladesh's freedom fighters and their families on Eid-ul-Fitr.
On Tuesday, the prime minister sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to war-wounded freedom fighters and the families of martyrs at the Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters' Rehabilitation Centre on Mohammadpur's Gaznavi Road to mark the occasion.
The heroes of the Liberation War and their families expressed their gratitude to Hasina for paying tribute to them on every major occasion such as Independence Day, Victory Day, Eid and Bengali New Year.
They also lauded the prime minister's visionary leadership while wishing her a long and healthy life.
Bangladeshis are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with customary fervour as regular prayer congregations returned across the country after a two-year interval due to the pandemic.
But the government has warned everyone to remain cautious and follow the health protocols during their Eid merriments.
