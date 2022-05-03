Eid prayers held at playground at the heart of police station controversy

The service was held at 8 am on Tuesday and attended by locals of all ages -- young and old.

Bamboo and cloth structures were put up for the prayers.

"I don’t know if Eid prayers were held there previously," said Paritosh Saha, chief of Kalabagan Police Station. "I’ve never heard of such an event before."

The government had previously announced plans to build a police station on the Tentultola field.

On Apr 24, Syeda Ratna, an activist, and her son held a protest at the field, demanding that it remain a playground for children. She streamed the protest on Facebook. At one point during the protest, Ratna and her son were detained by police.

They were detained at the police station for 13 hours, leading to protests, before they were freed on a signed undertaking.

A few days later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that the field would not be used for the police station and would remain as a playground.

However, the land will still remain under the care of the police.

Asked whether police had overseen the construction of the bamboo structures, OC Paritosh said: “No.”