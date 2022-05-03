Eid prayers held at playground at the heart of police station controversy
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2022 01:57 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 01:57 PM BdST
An Eid-ul-Fitr prayer congregation has been held at the Tentultola field in Dhaka's Kalabagan that was at the heart of a recent controversy over the building of a police station.
The service was held at 8 am on Tuesday and attended by locals of all ages -- young and old.
Bamboo and cloth structures were put up for the prayers.
"I don’t know if Eid prayers were held there previously," said Paritosh Saha, chief of Kalabagan Police Station. "I’ve never heard of such an event before."
The government had previously announced plans to build a police station on the Tentultola field.
On Apr 24, Syeda Ratna, an activist, and her son held a protest at the field, demanding that it remain a playground for children. She streamed the protest on Facebook. At one point during the protest, Ratna and her son were detained by police.
They were detained at the police station for 13 hours, leading to protests, before they were freed on a signed undertaking.
A few days later, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that the field would not be used for the police station and would remain as a playground.
However, the land will still remain under the care of the police.
Asked whether police had overseen the construction of the bamboo structures, OC Paritosh said: “No.”
- Hundreds of thousands of devotees attend Sholakia Eid congregation after 2 years of pandemic
- Eid prayers held at playground at the heart of police station controversy
- Hasina sends Eid greetings to freedom fighters
- Bangladesh shutters dozens of schools set up by Rohingya in camps
- Don’t put yourselves at risk from COVID during Eid festivities, warns President Hamid
- Bangladesh celebrates Eid with call to maintain communal harmony
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Awami League MP Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves Bangladesh
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid