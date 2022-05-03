2 killed in violence over turf control in Faridpur on Eid-ul-Fitr day
Faridpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 May 2022 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 09:14 PM BdST
At least two people have been killed and 10 others were injured in a clash between two rival groups over establishing supremacy in Faridpur’s Boalmari Upazila.
The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in the Gohailbari Bazar area, under the Ghoshpur union of the Upazila, confirms Suman Kar, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) in the district.
The deceased were identified as Akidul Molla, 46, and Khairul Islam, 45. Both were residents of Chardaityakathi village under the Upazila.
The ASP, quoting witnesses, said loyalists, armed with sharp weapons, of two locally influential men- Mohammad Mostofa Zaman and Arifur Hossain- had engaged in violence.
Mostofa Zaman, claiming the deceased as his own men, said at least 20-25 men loyal to Arifur on 10 motorcycles swooped on some of his men while they were having tea at the Gohailbari Bazar.
“My brother is among the injured. Two were killed. I want justice,” he said.
Dismissing Mostofa’s claim, his rival Arifur said: “Mostofa’s men assaulted some of our men the day before the Eid day. That’s why my men went to Gohailbari Bazar today [on Tuesday], where those goons [men loyal to Mostofa] had launched another attack on us.”
Confirming that additional policemen had been deployed to keep the situation under control, Boalmari Police Station chief Md Nurul Islam said: “We are yet to confirm the motive behind the attack and counter-attack.”
