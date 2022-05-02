Rajshahi to face gas outage for 48 hours coinciding with Eid night

The gas outage will start at 10 pm on Tuesday for hook-up work on the GTCL-30 inch diameter Elenga-Jamuna (East End of Bangabandhu Bridge) Gas Transmission Pipeline in Tangail, Pashchimanchal Gas Company Ltd said in a statement.

“During this time, gas supply to all classes of customers in all areas of the Rajshahi Division under PGCL will be temporary shut down.”

Customers say the decision to schedule the outage during the Eid public holiday will cause suffering.

“People cook more during Eid,” said Sultana Parveen Swapna, a resident of Sirajganj town. “If they cut off the gas at this time, it will cause many difficulties. The sudden announcement means we will have to find other ways to cook, which is also troublesome.”

Drivers and owners of gas-powered vehicles have also voiced concerns. Sirajganj bus driver Rubel, CNG autorickshaw driver Shahidul Islam and microbus driver Zillur Rahman have said the outage will affect transport operations.

Many people visit their friends and relatives at this time and there is more traffic on the road. Vehicles will not be able to run if the gas supply is turned off at this time.

Many transport drivers and owners will take a financial hit due to this decision.