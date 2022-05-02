Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid

If it rains on Tuesday, it will be a respite from scorching heat as well.

Maximum temperature in the country was between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius on Monday. Sporadic strong wind and a little rain, however, have brought a bit of relief.

In the forecast for Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many

places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.

Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

Meteorologist Md Tariful Islam Newaz Kabir said stormy weather may persist in the next two to three days.

In Dhaka, he said, incessant rain is unlikely.

Muslims will join Eid congregations on Tuesday morning. Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they will be allowed to take only prayer mats and umbrellas to the places of worship.

The authorities have put tarpaulin covers at the National Eidgah in Dhaka. They have also set up drains to channel rainwater.

Eid holiday trips have largely been smooth this year. Squally weather caused a halt on launch services for some time.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said strong wind may sweep over Cumilla, Noakhali and Chattogram regions. The river ports of these areas have been asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1.