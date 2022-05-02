Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2022 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 08:56 PM BdST
Bangladesh is preparing to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in full swing with coronavirus cases ebbing after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions but rain and storm are likely to dampen the celebrations this time.
If it rains on Tuesday, it will be a respite from scorching heat as well.
Maximum temperature in the country was between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius on Monday. Sporadic strong wind and a little rain, however, have brought a bit of relief.
In the forecast for Tuesday, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said rain or thunder showers with intense lightning flashes and temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many
places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions.
Day temperature may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Islam Newaz Kabir said stormy weather may persist in the next two to three days.
In Dhaka, he said, incessant rain is unlikely.
Muslims will join Eid congregations on Tuesday morning. Dhaka Metropolitan Police said they will be allowed to take only prayer mats and umbrellas to the places of worship.
The authorities have put tarpaulin covers at the National Eidgah in Dhaka. They have also set up drains to channel rainwater.
Eid holiday trips have largely been smooth this year. Squally weather caused a halt on launch services for some time.
Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque said strong wind may sweep over Cumilla, Noakhali and Chattogram regions. The river ports of these areas have been asked to hoist cautionary signal No. 1.
- 4 die in Kushtia clashes
- Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves for Bangkok
- PM greets citizens on Eid
- Rajshahi to face gas outage for 48 hours
- 700 electric fans to be installed at National Eidgah
- 18 fishermen held in Myanmar during Eid
- Bangabhaban scales down Eid festivities again
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers' Eid bonuses
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Four die in clashes between rival groups in Kushtia
- Awami League MP Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves Bangladesh
- Hasina extends Eid greetings to Bangladeshis in video message
- Rajshahi to face gas outage for 48 hours coinciding with Eid night
- National Eidgah field gets 700 electric fans ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr congregation
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award