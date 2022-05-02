National Eidgah field gets 700 electric fans ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr congregation
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2022 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 03:42 PM BdST
At least 700 electric fans will be installed at the National Eidgah field to keep worshippers cool during the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation.
The Eid congregation is returning to the National Eidgah ground after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and the prayers will start at 8 am on Tuesday. Around 150 workers are preparing the field for around 35,000 devotees.
"A total of 550 ceiling fans and 150 pedestal fans have been arranged at the National Eidgah field to reduce people's suffering due to the heat," said Shahbagh Police Station chief Moudud Hawlader.
Bangladesh has been reeling from sweltering summer heat since mid-April. However, a thunderstorm is in the forecast for Eid day and it may offer some relief to citizens.
A storm swept through the capital early on Monday but it caused no major harm to the makeshift structures erected at the National Eidgah ground for the Eid prayers, Moudud said.
Measures have been taken to protect the Eid prayer venue from rain. The ground will also have temporary toilets and ablution facilities while a drainage system has been developed to remove rainwater, he added.
