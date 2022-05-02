Hasina extends Eid greetings to Bangladeshis in video message

Hasina sent her greetings to the people on the eve of Eid in a video message on Monday.

"Eid-ul-Fitr means happiness. Let us all share the joy of Eid with one and all. Everyone should take inspiration from the glory of Eid and dedicate themselves to the welfare of the country and its people from their respective positions," she said.

"Stay healthy and safe. Eid Mubarak."

Bangladesh is set to observe Eid with the usual fervour on Tuesday after two years of muted celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic.