Four die in clashes between rival groups in Kushtia

Violence erupted in Jhaudia union around 4:30pm on Monday, said Sadar Police Station chief Sabbirul Alam.

The victims have been identified as Motiar Rahman, 45, Laltu Mondal, 42, Abul Kashem, 65, and Abdur Rahim Malitha, 70.

Sabbirul said the two groups used locally made weapons in the clashes.

Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to control the situation.