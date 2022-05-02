Four die in clashes between rival groups in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2022 07:57 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2022 09:37 PM BdST
At least four people have died in clashes between rival groups over the control of an area in Kushtia’s Sadar Upazila.
Violence erupted in Jhaudia union around 4:30pm on Monday, said Sadar Police Station chief Sabbirul Alam.
The victims have been identified as Motiar Rahman, 45, Laltu Mondal, 42, Abul Kashem, 65, and Abdur Rahim Malitha, 70.
Sabbirul said the two groups used locally made weapons in the clashes.
Additional policemen have been deployed in the area to control the situation.
