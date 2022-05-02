Awami League MP Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves Bangladesh

An aide to the lawmaker said Salim left Dhaka on Saturday for Bangkok for medical treatment and would return on May 5 after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Khurshid Alam Khan, a counsel for the Anti-Corruption Commission, said they were unaware of Salim’s departure. “As a convict, he does not have the legal option to travel abroad. He was supposed to surrender to court.”

“Why would he flee? He will defend himself after returning home because he respects the law. He is receiving treatment for that,” said Mohiuddin Mahmud Belal, an aide to Salim.

Salim has been at the risk of losing his membership of parliament since the High Court confirmed his 10-year jail term in March 2021 in a wealth case filed one and a half decades ago.

Parliament has not yet decided on his membership.