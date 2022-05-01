Tributes pour in for former finance minister Muhith at his birthplace in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 May 2022 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 01 May 2022 03:54 PM BdST
Abul Maal Abdul Muhith always called himself ‘a son of Sylhet.’ And the mood was sombre in his birthplace as people from all walks of life paid homage to one of their own by placing floral wreaths on his coffin.
Muhith's coffin was on display at the Shaheed Minar in Chouhatta from 12 pm to 1 pm on Sunday.
Muhith, who had been a member of the Pakistan Civil Service, left his job at the Pakistan embassy in the US in 1971 and joined the first government of Bangladesh. A language movement activist, Muhith played an important role in creating public support for Bangladesh in the socio-political arena of the US.
With his coffin draped in the national flag, the district administration arranged for a state funeral to bid him farewell.
Muhith, 88, breathed his last at United Hospital at 12:56am on Saturday. He was suffering from different physical ailments since he contracted the coronavirus infection last year.
His mortal remains were taken to Sylhet on Saturday after funeral prayers in Dhaka.
The Sylhet Awami League and Metropolitan Awami League have declared two days of mourning over Muhith’s death. Leaders and activists of the party were all wearing black badges. A special prayer service will be held for Muhith on the day after Eid.
The former finance minister’s body was taken to the Shaheed Minar premises at 12 pm. His younger brother Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, son Shahed Muhith and other members of the family were present.
His body will be taken to the Sylhet Govt Aliya Madrasa premises for another round of funeral prayers before he is laid to rest at his family graveyard in Rainagar.
