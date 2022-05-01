DMP to only allow prayer mats, umbrellas at Eid congregations for security

“Though we (law enforcing agencies) are not expecting any militant threat, we are advising people in Dhaka who would like to pray at congregations to only bring prayer mats and umbrellas with them to err on the side of caution,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said while addressing journalists on Sunday.

Dhaka’s top cop was briefing reporters about overall security measures taken ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Dhaka.

The National Moon-Sighting Committee will sit on Sunday evening to decide when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh.

If the moon of Shawwal is spotted on Sunday, then Eid will be observed on Monday. Otherwise, Eid will fall on Tuesday.

After a break of two years due to the pandemic, the main congregation for Eid will be held at the National Eidgah ground this year. Organisers are expecting at least 35,000 people may take part in the prayer service.

According to the Shafiqul, DMP personnel will protect a total of 1,468 congregations across Dhaka, which is lower than in pre-pandemic days.

The DMP chief cautioned holidaymakers to keep their valuables safe while they are out.

At least 2,500 additional policemen will be on patrol in Dhaka at night during the Eid holidays, but the DMP commissioner advised those who are leaving Dhaka to celebrate Eid with their loved ones at home or abroad must make sure their valuables are safe before leaving their residences.

“We [police] are in charge of overall security. But people must make sure they are taking all precautions on a personal level,” he said.