Baitul Mukarram to hold five Eid congregations from 7 am

The National Moon-Sighting Committee will sit on Sunday evening to decide when Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Bangladesh.

If the moon of Shawwal is spotted on Sunday, then Eid will be observed on Monday. Otherwise, Eid will fall on Tuesday.

After a break of two years due to the pandemic, the main congregation for Eid will be held at the National Eidgah ground this year.

The first congregation at Baitul Mukarram will start at 7 am, led by the mosque’s senior Imam Hafez Mufti Maulana Mizanur Rahman, the Islamic Foundation said in a statement.

The four other congregations will be held at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am and 10:45 am.

Eid is generally observed in Bangladesh a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries.

Saudi Arabia will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted in the Gulf kingdom on Saturday.

Sunday will be the last day of Ramadan in the birthplace of Islam, Middle-Eastern media reported.

Eid-ul-Fitr is marked on the first day of Shawwal - the month that comes after Ramadan in the Islamic Hijri calendar.

Gulf News said the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and other countries in the Middle-East will also celebrate Eid on Monday.