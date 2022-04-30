Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2022 04:24 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 04:24 AM BdST
Ahmed Ali, an employee of a garment sourcing agency in Dhaka’s Mohakhali, left Dhaka on a motorcycle on Friday with his wife to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in their home village in Brahmanbaria.
“There are only two of us. And considering the extremely hot weather, a motorcycle trip is better than a bus journey. We'll enjoy the air while travelling,” said Ali, as he stopped the motorcycle in Narayanganj.
Ali added he was trying to avoid the highway because it was full of recklessly speeding buses.
In the 22 hours to 10pm on Friday, a total of 39,255 northbound vehicles crossed Bangabandhu Bridge. Of them, 7,862 were motorcycles.
Around 12,000 motorcycles crossed the bridge in a day before Eid in 2021, but there were restrictions on travelling by bus and other vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To the south, all vehicles on a ferry were motorcycles, according to photos posted on social media.
Videos showed hundreds of motorcycles waiting to cross a narrow passage on the Dhaka-Rangpur Highway.
Crowds at Gabtoli bus terminal were thinner than the previous years, and many believe the trend to travel by motorcycles has eased the pressure.
The rush of motorcycles surprised Rabiul Islam, a policeman who was on duty near Amin Bazar bridge.
One of the motorcyclists, private firm executive Habib-ul-Hasan said he did not face any traffic hold-up in the morning on his way to Naogaon. Buses were picking homebound garment factory workers on the middle of the road in Savar, Nabinagar and Baipail, but the wait there was tolerable, he said.
But after he arrived in Tangail’s Elenga, he had to wait two hours to reach Bangabandhu Bridge as tolling slowed down traffic. “I had hundreds of motorcycles ahead of me,” he said.
- 15 Bangladeshi sailors stranded in Kolkata
- Who can go to Saudi for Hajj?
- 3 Bangladeshis to get Japan’s ‘Order of the Rising Sun’
- An unusual scene at pre-Eid Gabtoli
- 5 bus operators fined for overcharging passengers
- Northbound traffic 'tolerable' despite pressure of vehicles
- Roads are better than ever: Quader
- 2 die in Dhaka road crash
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- ‘Please rescue us,’ plead 15 Bangladeshi sailors stranded in Kolkata after shipwreck
- Who are eligible to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj from Bangladesh?
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Thin crowds at Gabtoli as five bus operators are fined for charging extra fares
Most Read
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Four mobile operators offer internet data packages valid for one year
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Ukraine says Russia taking 'colossal losses' in eastern battle
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics