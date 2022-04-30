Housewife ‘gangraped’ in Pirojpur

AJM Masud Uzzaman, chief of Sadar Police Station, said the incident occurred on Friday night.

The victim, 18, was being treated at Pirojpur District Sadar Hospital.

She lives with his father in the village as her husband is employed in Dhaka.

The main suspect, identified as “Mainul” from Kumirmara-Bekutia Ferighat area, has been harassing her for several days.

On Friday night, the victim’s father was not at home and Mainul and several of his accomplices kidnapped her threatening her with weapons. Later they raped her near some bushes beside the home and left her unconscious, police said.

When she regained her consciousness at dawn, she cried for help. Her family then rushed her to the hospital.

Masud said she underwent tests and legal steps were being taken against the suspects.