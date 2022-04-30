8kg of gold in bin bag seized in Dhaka airport
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2022 09:42 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 09:42 PM BdST
Customs authorities have seized 70 gold bars weighing a total of 8.12 kilograms found in a bin bag on a US-Bangla Airlines flight from the United Arab Emirates at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
Officials made the discovery on a tip-off on Saturday, four days after they seized 5 kg of gold found in a toilet bin of the airport.
Md Sanwarul Kabir, a deputy commissioner at Dhaka Customs House, said two suspects were detained over the latest incident.
The flight BS 346 arrived from Sharjah.
