Who are eligible to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj from Bangladesh?

Although COVID-19 infections are under control in most parts of the world, the situation is not completely normal and so this year the Hajj is going to be held under special circumstances and in the shortest possible preparation.

In 2020, Saudi Arabia set a quota of 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh. At that time, 2,605 people registered under government management and 51,882 under private agencies.

However, no one from abroad had the opportunity to go to Hajj that year as the pandemic spread all over the world. The situation persisted in 2021.

A total of 57,856 pilgrims from Bangladesh will be allowed to perform Hajj this year. The religious affairs ministry publishes the eligibility criteria on Friday.

Those who registered for Hajj in 2020 will have the opportunity to go for Hajj this year, but they must be born on or after Jul 1, 1957.

Family members of registered people who were born before that time, or who died after completing the registration in 2020, will get priority to go for Hajj.

In this case, the family members will have to apply immediately along with the passport to the director, Hajj office, Dhaka. Under private management, they have to contact the Hajj agency.