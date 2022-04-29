At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
Published: 29 Apr 2022 08:49 PM BdST
Crowds at Gabtoli bus terminal are thinner before Eid-ul-Fitr this year than the previous years as most of the residents have left Dhaka much ahead of the occasion to enjoy the long holiday at their hometowns or villages.
People had thronged the terminal even amid coronavirus restrictions before Eid in the past two years, but on Friday, bus operators were waiting for passengers.
Two Selfie Paribahan workers were shouting, “Tk 200 to the pier!” in an effort to attract passengers. “We've to call the passengers this time. Previously, the bus would get filled up the moment it arrived at the terminal. People are leaving Dhaka slowly,” said one of them, Biplob Das.
The assistant of a Padma Paribahan driver was still trying to pick up passengers as the bus was about to leave.
Rabiul Islam, a policeman who was on duty near Amin Bazar bridge, said there was traffic jam from Mazar Road to the bridge in the morning, but the road became almost empty after 10am as most buses bound for the northern districts left at night.
Many also left the city by cars and motorcycles, mostly after having their Sehri early.
The rush of motorcycles surprised Rabiul. “It appeared everyone was going home by motorcycle!”
One of the motorcyclists, private firm employee Habib-ul-Hasan said he did not face any traffic hold-up in the morning on his way to Naogaon. Buses were picking homebound garment factory workers on the middle of the road in Savar, Nabinagar and Baipail, but the wait there was tolerable, he said.
The manager at Hanif Paribahan’s Gabtoli counter, Mosharraf Hossain said there were traffic congestions at some places beyond Tangail in the morning, but the situation improved later. He hoped the buses would be able to leave on schedule.
Md Sarwar, manager of Surjomukhi Paribahan’s counter, said the buses are returning on time.
With weekly holidays and May Day, people will enjoy a six-day holiday during Eid this time. Many residents of Dhaka sent their families much ahead of Eid after schools and colleges closed, which is the reason behind less pressure of passengers, believes Md Shawkat, who works at the Sarbik Paribahan counter.
“Particular customers used to buy tickets in advance, but this time we don’t see the regular passengers.”
