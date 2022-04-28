Verdict in toddler Araf murder deferred again as suspect seeks DNA test

Chattogram Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jashim Uddin on Thursday set May 13 to hear the petition, said Prabeer Kumar Bhattacharya, a public prosecutor at the court, as Qayum suspected that the plea was filed only to delay justice.

On Jun 6, 2020, 2-year-old Araf was playing in a parking lot in front of the apartment building where he lived with his parents when he was coaxed to the roof of the building and drowned in its water tank.

The alleged perpetrator of the crime was Nazma Begum, who, according to the charges, killed the child under the orders of Md Farid, who was attempting to frame the owner of the building Nurul Alam.

Nurul Alam was an Awami League candidate for the local ward councillor and Farid was a supporter of the BNP candidate. Alam accused Farid in a case over an attack on his election campaign. Farid is believed to have arranged the child’s killing in retaliation for the case.

The third suspect in the murder case is Md Hasan, the son of Nazma who worked as a guard at the building where Araf lived. Hasan allegedly helped his mother enter the building and access the roof.

Prabeer said Hasan sought the DNA test in a plea, claiming that Araf was not a child of Qayum and his wife Farhana Islam.

“They are claiming that Araf is not my son! I don’t know what kind of plea is this after all the phases for the verdict have been completed. I am not much aware of legal issues, but it appears they filed the petition to delay the verdict,” Qayum said.

“I have only one demand: justice for my son.”

Prabeer said the judge will also hear on May 18 a petition filed by the prosecution to cancel Hasan’s bail as the term of his bail, granted by the High Court, has ended.

Judge Jashim had first set Mar 30 to deliver the verdict but deferred it to Apr 28 as he had to attend a separate event.