3 labourers killed in Narayanganj truck crash

The accident occurred in the Zindapark area on the Dhaka-Gazipur Bypass Road early on Thursday morning, said Sub-Inspector Md Fariduzzaman of Gazipur's Naojor Police Station.

The dead have been identified as Abdul Majid, 45, Shahidul Islam, 50, and Md Ayed, 45, who harvested paddy as seasonal labourers. The three were natives of Joypurhat's Shikta village.

"The labourers had finished up some work in Cumilla last night and boarded a tin-laden truck to return home," said Fariduzzaman.

"Their truck crashed head-on into a truck carrying corn in the other direction. The three labourers were cut by the tin and died on the spot."

Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the Gazipur Sadar Hospital morgue, police said.