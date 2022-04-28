3 labourers killed in Narayanganj truck crash
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Apr 2022 11:48 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2022 11:48 AM BdST
Three labourers have been killed in a collision between two trucks in Narayanganj's Rupganj.
The accident occurred in the Zindapark area on the Dhaka-Gazipur Bypass Road early on Thursday morning, said Sub-Inspector Md Fariduzzaman of Gazipur's Naojor Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Abdul Majid, 45, Shahidul Islam, 50, and Md Ayed, 45, who harvested paddy as seasonal labourers. The three were natives of Joypurhat's Shikta village.
"The labourers had finished up some work in Cumilla last night and boarded a tin-laden truck to return home," said Fariduzzaman.
"Their truck crashed head-on into a truck carrying corn in the other direction. The three labourers were cut by the tin and died on the spot."
Their bodies have been recovered and taken to the Gazipur Sadar Hospital morgue, police said.
- New bill threatens people’s privacy: Amnesty
- Tentultola was never a playground: minister
- Violent brawl over SCBA poll results
- BCL leader held over ‘attempted rape’
- New ferry breaks down at Shimulia
- 'No clue' about Morsalin’s killing: police
- As big buses cut long-haul runs, local services look to cash in
- Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom
- People in coastal Bangladesh open their hearts to Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary
- New Bangladesh data protection bill threatens people’s right to privacy: Amnesty
- Minister says Tentultola was never a playground as activists demand halt to construction of police station
- Lawyers loyal to AL, BNP engage in violent brawl over SCBA election results
- BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
- Police question claim that suspects in New Market case are dead or live abroad
Most Read
- A brawl and a recount later, Dulal is declared secretary of SCBA
- BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Eid dress orders are aplenty, but shops don’t have enough workers
- Europe’s economy would be hit by a wider cutoff of Russian gas
- They flooded their own village, and kept the Russians at bay
- Govt announces schedule for 2022 SSC exams
- Big buses are reducing long-haul runs this Eid. Local transporters are ready to pounce
- Hasina inaugurates 46 new locomotives to ease Eid travels