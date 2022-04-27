Minister says Tentultola was never a playground as activists demand halt to construction of police station

According to him, the nearly 33 decimal piece of land was abandoned and now it belongs to police.

Khushi Kabir and some other activists met the minister on Wednesday after police drew flak for detaining for 13 hours an activist and her son for protesting against the move to set up the police station on Sunday.

Amid an outcry over the detention of activist Syeda Ratna and her son, Kamal on Monday said the government would discuss whether to allow the plan to go ahead or find an alternative space for the police station.

On Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police defended its decision to continue with the plan to build the police station at Tentultola ground in a statement, saying children will still have Kalabagan ground to play at.

Khushi was accompanied by lawyer Syeda Rizawana Hasan, architect Iqbal Habib and Sangita Imam during the meeting with the home minister on Wednesday.

“We’ve asked the minister to stop the construction work. He said he would inform the police commissioner about the matter,” Khushi said after the meeting.

She looked doubtful when a reporter asked whether they felt reassured by the minister’s remarks. “A little,” said Rizwana.

But Kamal said, “The so-called Tentultola ground was never a playground. It was an abandoned property under the public works ministry.

“We’ve heard that children used to play here. People used to socialise here. Now many things are being said about the place.”

He said a permanent place instead of a rented building for a police station was important for the force. “Police are facing trouble working in rented buildings.”

“The public must understand that their sentiment will grow against us if we cannot ensure their security.”

The district authorities designated the place for the police station after consulting local public representatives following the home ministry’s request, Kamal said.

He said they would still consider if the mayor or someone else can arrange an alternative to Tentultola ground, which is “very small” for the police station.

“We're not going for the construction now. We’ve asked them [activists] to find a suitable alternative. If they can give us a better offer, we will consider it.”