Hasina inaugurates 46 new locomotives to ease Eid travels
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2022 04:06 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 04:06 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 46 new locomotives by waving a green flag while blowing a whistle.
With the Eid holidays looming, Hasina hopes that the 30 metre gauge and 16 broad gauge engines will help ensure smoother travels for homebound passengers.
“We’ll be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr in a few days and more people will be travelling. I believe the new locomotives will ensure better travels and enable them to join the Eid festivities at their homes,” the prime minister said on Wednesday.
“People will know more about the Father of the Nation’s struggle to earn independence for Bangladesh through this museum.”
Recalling the aftermath of Banagabandhu's assassination in 1975, Hasina noted the attempts to "erase the name of the Father of the Nation from history".
"They banned the historic Mar 7 speech and the Joy Bangla slogan. Nobody could utter the name of Bangabandhu or display his picture," she said.
”But history follows its own course. Nobody can suppress history. Today, Bangabandhu’s contributions and his speech on Mar 7, 1971, have received global recognition."
People will learn about the life of Bangabandhu, the emergence of Bangladesh and the history of its independence through the mobile rail museum, according to the Awami League chief.
