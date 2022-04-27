Big buses are reducing long-haul runs this Eid. Local transporters are ready to pounce

Eid-ul-Fitr is likely to be celebrated on May 3, depending on the sighting of the moon. But the perennial travel rush is likely to begin on Apr 28, with May Day, a public holiday, falling on Sunday to mark a long weekend right before Eid.

The Roads and Highways Department has said it will take various measures to handle the large number of passengers and public transports on the major highways. But it has failed to inspire confidence among owners of big transport companies.

Outlining plans for the holiday rush, Md Kafiluddin, the owner of Hanif Enterprise, one of the largest transport firms in the country, said: "We have reduced the number of trips on long routes this time. For instance, we are selling tickets for seven buses on a route where we previously made 10 trips. On average, we are keeping three vehicles in the shed for each route.”

"We are taking this measure to ease the suffering of our passengers while protecting the reputation of the company," he said.

Ticket agents at counters in various parts of the capital, including Kalyanpur and Gabtali, also report that almost all bus operators are making fewer trips than usual this Eid.

According to Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners' Association chief Ramesh Chandra Ghosh, bus owners' decisions to reduce trips during Eid was made due to the condition of the roads.

Ghosh, also the owner of Shyamoli Paribahan, said, “It has been 49 years since Shyamoli Paribahan started operations. During this time, we have celebrated 98 Eids. We don't book all our vehicles during these festivals. We keep at least 10 percent of our fleet in reserve."

"This is the policy of all big companies to ensure that their service isn't disrupted by a car breaking down or getting caught in gridlock."

Based on his experience, Ghosh believes small companies face greater risks as they usually deploy all the vehicles at their disposal during the festive period.

The Kalyanpur bus terminal was abuzz with a few transport operators that have sprung up ahead of Eid. They don't have regular bus routes nor ticket counters. Instead, these companies have set up their own tables to sell tickets for "special services" on various routes.

Md Zakaria, who is selling tickets for a 'special service' named Baishakhi, says their buses will run to Gaibandha, Rangpur, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat districts before Eid.

Baishakhi is renting buses that usually operate on short routes for these long-haul journeys.

Md Kamrul, a conductor of a bus operated by 'Thikana Paribaha' on the Dhaka-Savar route, said they have recently been booked for a round trip to the north for Tk 27,000. There is also the possibility of making more trips upon return, according to him.

The bus' gearbox, radiator and brakes have been repaired ahead of the trip while its tires will also be changed, he said.

Hanif Enterprise's owner Kafiluddin blames these local buses for the traffic jams during Eid.

"These buses are unfit for long-haul journeys. They often break down and increase the risk of accidents. The hardships on the roads will ease somewhat if these vehicles can be regulated."

According to Ghosh, local buses invariably end up in trouble when they travel long distances. "Although the buses may look shiny, they do not have an experienced long-distance driver behind the wheel. Besides, these vehicles are not suited to long distances. We have called for measures to deal with these vehicles.”

A BUET study has found that an average of three million people are likely to leave Dhaka for their villages each day during the upcoming Eid holidays.

Big transport companies are unable to cope with the massive passenger load, leaving local buses as the only alternative for many travellers.

HOLIDAY IN GARMENTS FACTORIES ADDS TO PASSENGER PRESSURE

Most of the 4 million garment workers are employed by factories in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj.

All factories will close on Apr 28, triggering a mass holiday exodus of workers to compound the concerns of transport operators ahead of Eid.

Garment workers from Savar, Joydebpur, Ashulia and Chandra usually rent buses to travel to the northern districts during the Eid holidays. Most of these are city service buses that run short distances in Dhaka and its outskirts.

Md Ismail, an agent who helps passengers rent buses in Gazipur’s Chandra, said he has already arranged nine buses for garment workers to travel to Rangpur, Dinajpur and Kurigram on Apr 28.

Ismail made deals with operators of buses that regularly make short-distance runs from the Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

Bus-Truck Owners Association President Ghosh said they had requested the authorities not to start the holidays for all garment factories on the same day at a BRTA meeting on Monday.

Addressing the issue, Khandaker Enayet Ullah, president of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity, said, “We told the BRTA to announce the holidays on different dates. For instance, factories in Gazipur could start their holidays on one date and the ones in Mirpur on another. It could ease the overall pressure of passengers during the Eid holidays,” he explained.

The issue of Eid holidays for garment workers was raised at a labour ministry meeting on Apr 11, but no decision was made.

Following the meeting, State Minister for Labour Monnujan Sufian had said that the garment workers will have to go on holiday in line with the government's holiday schedule. Owners and labour representatives may extend the holidays though bilateral talks and compromise, she added.

The authorities have taken ‘all necessary measures’ to manage the glut of Eid travellers, Md Nazrul Islam, secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges told reporters on Sunday.

Highlighting the chaos that could ensue from all these garment workers heading home at the same time, he said, “We’ve heard that all garment factories in Dhaka and its surroundings will go on holiday on Apr 28. Don’t you think this will create pressure if all those people descend on the road with their baggage?”

“Some of them travel by trucks while others take faulty vehicles. Law enforcers can’t be too strict as there's a human side to the issue.”