BCL leader arrested over ‘attempted rape’ after youth footballer reports ‘rape’
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Apr 2022 08:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 08:15 PM BdST
A Bangladesh Chhatra League leader has been arrested on charges of raping an Under-17 women’s football team member in Mymensingh.
A student of Nandail’s Shahid Smiriti Adarsha College, the victim alleged that police documented the complaint as an “attempted rape” rather than the act itself.
She complained that former Upazila Chhatra League’s General Secretary Wahidul Alam Fakir Faisal raped her by threatening her with a knife at her throat.
When the college assistant Abdur Rahim, a witness to the incident, tried to “interfere with the act”, Faisal also threatened him with the knife.
The victim said she recently met Faisal, who has a wife and a child, and he used to meet up with her on her way to the college to ask her how she was doing.
“On Friday [Apr 22], Faisal called me to the college to sign a stipend file. Once I reached there he gagged my mouth and held a knife to my throat and raped me, while also filming the act.”
“He was assisted by ‘Al-Amin’ and another unknown person. They threw me down on the floor and Al-Amin held me down by the feet. Faisal said he would kill me and spread the video on social media if anyone came to know what happened there. Everyone in my family is insecure since the incident.”
She then reported the incident to the police. “After I revealed what had happened to police, the officer recorded it as an attempted rape rather than a rape. This was unjust. I can’t understand why they are doing this.”
Eyewitness college assistant Rahim said, “Faisal held her tightly after she entered the college. I tried to get close but as he threatened me with a knife, I called up the principal of the college. The principal asked me to get them out of the campus.”
College Principal Badal Kumar Datta confirmed that he had heard about the incident from Rahim.
“This is an appalling incident., unacceptable. Faisal used to visit the college at times for different tasks. He isn’t particularly in good acquaintance with anyone in the college. If this has happened, this must be judged.”
On why the case was not taken as a rape case, OC Mizanur Rahman Akand said, “The attempted rape case was filed based on the girl’s statement.”
Faisal and two other anonymous individuals were accused in the case and Faisal was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Police are on the hunt for the other two suspects.
The higher management of district police have also been informed on the matter.
District Police Superintendent Md Ahmar Uzzaman said, “The rule is to accept a case based on the statement of the victim. If the police have neglected anything on the matter, then steps will be taken against them.”
