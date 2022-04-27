‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue

Common extremist propaganda that tries to lure youths with a promise of paradise motivated Faizul, Sylhet Anti-Terrorism Tribunal Judge Nurul Amin Biplob said in his verdict, sentencing the convict to life in prison on Tuesday.

The judge noted that Prof Zafar Iqbal, a popular writer of science fiction and children’s literature, is known for espousing pro-liberation liberal values.

But Faizul made the attempt on the writer's life without fully understanding the teachings of Islam after being inspired by jihadi content on the internet and speeches of extremists, judge Nurul Amin said.

However, Faizul’s links with terrorist organisations could not be established in the trial.

He himself planned to kill Zafar Iqbal for the writer’s comments supporting freethinking bloggers and atheists, the judge observed.

Faizul’s friend Sohag Miah was jailed for four years. According to the verdict, Sohag, a clothing trader, provided Faizul with jihadist books, audio and video, and they planned to kill freethinking writers.

The aim of the attack on Zafar Iqbal was to spread panic among freethinking science writers who speak against superstition, the judge observed.

“Such action by Faizul is certainly an act of terrorism, to be precise, an act of religious terrorism. Such an attack on a person for supporting victims of killings who were targeted for having a different view is unacceptable.

“Because freedom of expression and tolerance are the determinants of democracy, progressiveness and civilisation. A country will surely move backwards if the practice of these things cannot be ensured”

The judge said the law-enforcing agencies should take more effective steps to identify and stop online groups that support terrorism.

Prof Iqbal was attacked and injured during an open-air programme at the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology on Mar 3, 2018.

Faizul's father Maulana Atiqur Rahman, mother Minara Begum, brother Enamul Hasan, and maternal uncle Md Fazlur Rahman were all acquitted in the case over the attack.

Defence lawyer Motaher Ali said they were happy that four of the accused were acquitted. He said they will decide later whether to appeal against the conviction of Faizul and Sohag.

Md Ishfaqul Hossain, the plaintiff of the case and registrar of SUST, said they would make a decision on the next course of action after consulting lawyers upon getting a full copy of the verdict.