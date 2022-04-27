A boy pretended to be his older brother to secure his bail. Now he is in RAB custody

The 15-year-old was in hiding in the Shaplapur area of Moheshkhali Upazila and was taken into custody early on Wednesday morning, said Major Manjurul Mehedi Islam, deputy commander of the RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Office.

The boy's brother - 25-year-old Alauddin - is currently in prison over an attempted murder case, law enforcers said at a press conference in the afternoon.

The boy was only 12 when he took his brother's place at the High Court hearing in 2019. The court granted him bail in consideration of his status as a minor.

A victim named Nurul Islam filed a human trafficking case accusing Alauddin and five others on Oct 29, 2018, said Major Manjurul. The court then issued a warrant for Alauddin's arrest.

On Oct 28, 2019, the boy went to the High Court, pretended to be his brother, and petitioned for bail. The bail was granted and the issue was covered by the media.

After Alauddin secured bail, he and his friends attacked case plaintiff Nurul Islam and another man named Mohammad Rafiq on Apr 23, 2021. Rafiq was seriously injured in the knife attack.

Rafiq then filed an attempted murder case at Ramu Police Station over the incident. A few months ago, Alauddin was arrested in connection with the case and sent to prison in Cox's Bazar.

After his arrest, Alauddin's younger brother was put under surveillance and went into hiding. He was eventually caught on Wednesday.