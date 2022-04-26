More than 500 Bangladeshis detained in Libya

They were detained while trying to cross over to Europe through the east coast of Tripoli on Saturday, the Voice of America Bangla reports.

“The Libyan police have informed us about the detention of 500 Bangladeshis. However, we have been able to contact 240 of them so far," Maj Gen SM Shamim Uz Zaman, Bangladesh's ambassador to Libya, is quoted as saying by VOA.

This is the first time since 2016 that a large number of Bangladeshis have been detained from the coast in a single day. More than 600 migrants were rescued from the sea that year.

In 2020, 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers were killed in Libya in a prison controlled by brokers. The killing was followed by a slight decline in the number of illegal immigrants on this route. The movement of undocumented migrants was largely closed during the COV1D-19 pandemic.

Libya has long been a destination for migrants because of its oil-funded economy but is also an important way-station for people attempting to reach Europe across the Mediterranean.

In 2016, Libya imposed an entry ban on Bangladeshis but the travel restriction was lifted earlier this year. Since then, many have been travelling to North Africa on employment visas. However, a significant number of Bangladeshis are trying to cross the sea to Europe after failing to find employment in Libya.

According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 500 Bangladeshis have been rescued from the sea and repatriated in the last three months.