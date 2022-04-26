Don't charge extra fares during Eid, Quader tells transporters

The government has made the necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience for travellers ahead of the busy period, he told reporters at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

"As Eid-ul-Fitr draws near, all necessary preparations have already been made to ensure a smooth journey for homebound people on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"I urge transport owners and workers not to charge extra fares."

The Awami League leader said the country's roads and highways are in a "much better" state now than at any time in the past. "Necessary instructions have been given at the field level so that travellers don't suffer on the road."

"We seek the cooperation of all stakeholders, including transport owners and workers, in maintaining order and safety on the roads."

A task force comprising various law enforcement agencies will actively maintain order in transport terminals for the benefit of travellers, according to Quader. Mobile courts will also be deployed to deter transporters from charging over the odds.

"I hope the relevant agencies, including the highway police, district police, district administration, Ansar and upazila administration will play a responsible role in keeping the traffic flow normal at important traffic-prone intersections, including the exit and entry points of the cities."

Quader called on the BGMEA and BKMEA to ensure that factories start their holidays on different dates to avoid congestion on the roads and highways during Eid.