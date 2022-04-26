Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2022 09:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 09:34 PM BdST
In an effort to deflect a fierce public backlash over the detention of an activist and her son for protesting against the construction of a police station on land used as a playground, Dhaka Metropolitan Police say children will still have Kalabagan ground to play at.
The DMP defended its decision to continue with the plan to build the police station on Tentultola ground in a statement on Tuesday, a day after Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government would discuss whether to allow the plan to go ahead or find an alternative space for the police station.
The statement said a total of 0.08 hectares of land under Dhanmondi Mouza, an administrative area, has been acquired for Kalabagan Police Station “in public interest”.
Police received permission from the home ministry, RAJUK, the Department of Environment and the local member of parliament for the construction of the building, according to the city police.
But DMP has skirted the issue of the detention of Ratna and her son.
