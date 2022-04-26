Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children

The DMP defended its decision to continue with the plan to build the police station on Tentultola ground in a statement on Tuesday, a day after Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the government would discuss whether to allow the plan to go ahead or find an alternative space for the police station.

All rules and regulations were followed while allocating the land for the police station, DMP said, claiming their move to begin the construction was legitimate.

The statement said a total of 0.08 hectares of land under Dhanmondi Mouza, an administrative area, has been acquired for Kalabagan Police Station “in public interest”.

The land is owned by the housing and public works ministry, DMP said, citing documents.

Police received permission from the home ministry, RAJUK, the Department of Environment and the local member of parliament for the construction of the building, according to the city police.

They also paid Tk 275 million to the deputy commissioner of Dhaka to acquire the land, according to the statement. The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka transferred the ownership to DMP on Jan 31.

Lawyers and environmentalists have questioned the legitimacy of the 13-hour detention of Syeda Ratna and her son after they protested against the construction of the building.

But DMP has skirted the issue of the detention of Ratna and her son.